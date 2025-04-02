Michigan orders 2 unlicensed offshore gambling websites to stop operating

More than 80% of U.S. adults spend money on common vice, report shows

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has ordered two Curaçao-based online casinos to stop operating in the state, saying the sites violate state gaming laws.

The state sent cease-and-desist letters to Lucky Tiger Casino and Rich Palms Casino, operated by Alistair Solutions NV in Curaçao.

The websites offer a variety of casino-style games, like slot machines, table games and video poker.

The state alleges the two websites have been operating without a Michigan gambling license, breaking several state laws, including the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Penal Code and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.

"The Michigan Gaming Control Board will continue to make it clear that any operator found to be operating unlawfully will face appropriate consequences," said MGCB executive director Henry Williams. "This agency has zero tolerance for illegal gambling. We will continue to exercise our regulatory oversight and authority to protect the interests of Michigan citizens and licensed operators and ensure that all online gambling activities available here are compliant with the law."

The state has given the five gambling operators 14 days to cease operating in Michigan. If they do not comply, the gaming board will pursue legal action with the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Anyone aware of unlicensed gambling operations in Michigan is asked to report information to the gaming board, either by calling 1-888-314-2682 or emailing MIGamblingTip@michigan.gov.

In March, the state issued cease-and-desist orders to five unlicensed gambling websites.