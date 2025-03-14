Michigan health officials report first case of measles in 2025

Oakland County health officials have announced the first confirmed case of measles in Michigan for 2025.

Health officials say the measles case was detected in an Oakland County adult who recently returned from international travel. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzmán said the period of infectiousness is March 3 to March 11. The person first exhibited a rash on March 7 and sought medical care on March 8 and 10. Guzmán said the period of infectiousness begins four days before the rash shows and four days after it starts.

The possible exposure locations include the following:

Kruse and Muer on Main 327 S Main Street, Rochester, Michigan, on March 7 between 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Henry Ford Rochester Hospital Emergency Department, 1101 West University Drive, Rochester, Michigan, on March 8

Henry Ford Rochester Hospital Emergency Department, 1101 West University Drive, Rochester, Michigan, on March 10-11

As of March 14, the CDC reports that there have been 301 confirmed cases of measles in 2025.

In February, a child who was hospitalized with measles died from the illness in West Texas. In March, a deceased New Mexico resident, who was unvaccinated, tested positive for measles.

Health officials urge anyone who might have been exposed to and is not considered immune to be vaccinated with the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine.

A person who has received two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR) is considered immune, as are adults born before 1957 or those who have shown evidence of prior measles illness.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends any unvaccinated people ages 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.