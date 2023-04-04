Michigan mom pleading for information 3 years after her daughter went missing

Krista Daniel Courtesy of Teri Daniel

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan mother is begging for answers in the search for her daughter who has been missing for nearly three years. She said she is confident that her daughter was murdered, and people with information are too afraid to come forward.

Krista Daniel, a 42-year-old mother of five, was last seen on April 22, 2020. She was in the area of Eight Mile Road and Hawthorne Street when her mother said she was shot, put in the trunk of a car, and never seen again.

"It's not going to stop if we keep our mouths shut and say nothing," said Teri Daniel.

Daniel said what happened to her daughter isn't just her family's problem, it's the community's problem.

"Silence in Detroit is killing our children. It's killing our children because nobody wants to say anything for fear that they're going to become a target too."

She said she still doesn't know exactly why someone would kill Krista.

"If she owed him money, whatever it was drug-related, I'm not sure."

She said she does know there are people out there with answers. She recently received a phone call from someone who knew Krista but was too afraid to speak out about what happened.

"I don't have closure. I don't know why. I don't know where. All I know is she's out there somewhere. And it kills you," she said.

Detroit police say Krista Daniel's case is still open, and tips can remain anonymous.

Teri Daniel said she hopes now, three years later, someone might be brave and bring her family the closure they are desperate for.

"I'm 70 years old. I need to find my daughter and bury her. And know she's safe. And her children need a place to mourn her."

Detroit police ask anyone with information about Krista Daniel to call the 11th precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. Anyone with tips can remain anonymous.