Michigan Medicine health care workers issue strike notice

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Over 2,700 health care workers with Michigan Medicine have sent a strike notice to hospital administration and management.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan (SEIU HCMI), will conduct a one-day strike on Oct. 15, according to a release.

Nearly 98% of the group voted to issue the strike.

According to the release, workers are asking for pay increases and to restore benefits that were taken away during the pandemic. Negotiations for a first union contract began one year ago.

"We're keeping our focus on the goal of a successful contract resolution, and negotiations are ongoing," SEIU HCMI Deputy Trustee Larry Alcoff said.

Michigan Medicine responded Sunday with a statement saying: "Although University of Michigan Health is disappointed that the SEIU has announced a strike, we remain confident that we can reach an agreement without a work stoppage. We will continue negotiating collaboratively with our valued team members who provide the outstanding care that defines Michigan Medicine. At the same time, we are making preparations that – in the unfortunate event that a strike occurs – will ensure continuity of the safe, high-quality care that our patients receive every day."

The workers unionized in two stages, with the majority of the group being recognized in March.