2,335 University of Michigan healthcare workers unionize

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 2,300 University of Michigan Medicine healthcare workers have joined the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The recently-organized workers include patient care techs, phlebotomists, phlebotomist specialists, unit clerks and hosts and patient services workers, according to SEIU.

The 2,335 workers join the 283 Michigan healthcare respiratory therapists and techs who joined SEIU in July 2023.

Willie Griggs, who has been a patient service associate at Mott Women and Children's Hospital for five years, says unionizing helps employees express their concerns.

"As a patient service associate, we play a vital part in our patient's recovery. We make sure patients have a positive first interaction with the University of Michigan health system. I grew up in a union family in the auto industry and I saw the benefits and protections it provided them. A union at the University of Michigan gives us a voice to express our concerns and be heard in the workplace," said Griggs.

At Michigan Medicine, about 80% of workers are already a part of a union.

The differences between union and nonunion workers on issues like benefits and raises were shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, the University took away retirement benefits," said Em Mayhew, inpatient unit clerk at the University Hospital for six years. " Non-unionized workers did not receive a raise while our union colleagues did. They also cut costs on smaller things that affect patients like limiting the salt and pepper packets on food trays. A union would be our voice to fight for better pay, and benefits, and preserve the quality care our patients deserve."

SEIU continues to organize 2,000 more workers at Michigan Medicine, including call center representatives, admin assistants, associates, seniors and specialists, call center representatives, financial counselors, medical billing staff, and others in the patient service job family.