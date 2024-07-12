Measles case confirmed in Macomb County child, Michigan's 6th case this year

What to know about measles cases in Michigan, symptoms, how it spreads

(CBS DETROIT) – Local and state health officials announced a new case of measles has been confirmed in a child in Macomb County, marking Michigan's sixth case this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Macomb County Health Department alerted residents of the case Friday, and said the child was diagnosed with measles on July 3.

Health officials are investigating how the child was exposed to measles but say there isn't any known travel related to this case.

Individuals who were at the following locations could have been exposed to measles:

Motel 6, 8300 Chicago Road, Warren (June 26).

Children's Hospital of Michigan Troy Emergency Room, 350 W. Big Beaver Road, Troy (June 30, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.).

The measles virus has been reported in at least 17 states this year, and data shows that thousands of schools are below the threshold to reach herd immunity against measles.

In April, a 4-year-old Detroit child was diagnosed with measles, and there have also been two confirmed cases in Washtenaw County.

The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves that area. Staff members at both locations are undergoing health monitoring. Health officials are working to determine if there are any other possible exposure locations.

Anyone who thinks they were exposed should contact their health care provider or the county's health department to at 586-783-8190 for guidance and monitor for symptoms, including a fever, respiratory illness or rash for 21 days.

If a person presents symptoms, they should call before they visit their doctor or go to the emergency room so precautions can be set to avoid exposing other people to the virus.

Measles symptoms and prevention

The state's head health official said vaccination is the best prevention method for measles.

"Preventing measles is simple – all residents should get vaccinated to prevent this disease," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Vaccination can prevent illness and provide peace of mind in case you or your family member is exposed. As we get ready for back-to-school season, now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are current with all your vaccines."

Measles is highly contagious, and 90% of unvaccinated people become infected when they are exposed to measles. Infected individuals can spread measles before they experience any symptoms.

Symptoms of measles include the following:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.