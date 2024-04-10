Measles case confirmed in 4-year-old Detroit resident

(CBS DETROIT) - A 4-year-old Detroit resident was diagnosed with measles, health officials announced Wednesday.

The Detroit Health Department is alerting residents of the case and the exposure sites, including three healthcare facilities where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment.

No other cases have been confirmed in relation to this incident at this time, including with the child's family members, who are following isolation protocols.

READ: Measles cases in Michigan. Here's how to check your vaccination status

Health officials say measles was suspected in the 4-year-old on April 3 and confirmed on April 9.

The following are the three locations where people may have been exposed:

Acadian Urgent Care, 2117 Springwells, Detroit, April 1, 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Rite Health Pharmacy, 5851 West Vernor, Detroit, April 1, 1:45 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Children's Hospital of Michigan Emergency Room, Beaubien Blvd., Detroit, April 3, 5 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Anyone who was at one of these locations during any of these times and has experienced symptoms is urged to contact their healthcare provider. They should call ahead if symptoms such as a fever or rash have developed.

READ: Michigan sees first confirmed case of measles since 2019

"Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air," said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo. "While this case appears to be a single isolated case at this time, we want everyone to be aware that measles is so contagious that 90 percent of unvaccinated people who are exposed to measles will become infected. Infected people can spread measles before noticing any symptoms, including four days before and four days after the rash appears. Our best advice is to get vaccinated against measles if you have not already done so. It is part of the two-dose Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) series of childhood vaccines."

READ: Washtenaw County health officials report second measles case of 2024

Symptoms typically start within seven to 14 days of exposure but can appear up to 21 days later. The following is a list of symptoms:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 degrees)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on the face and spreads to the body

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles can receive the MMR vaccine and begin receiving benefits within 72 hours.

Exposed individuals who cannot receive the MMR vaccine or who have been exposed more than 72 hours ago may be able to receive post-exposure treatment, which may prevent measles if received within six days of exposure.

Residents can get measles vaccinations and all childhood vaccination series at the Immunization Clinic at 100 Mack Ave.