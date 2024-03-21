Washtenaw County health officials report second measles case of 2024

What to know about measles cases in Michigan, symptoms, how it spreads

(CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting a second confirmed case of measles in the county.

Health officials say the case is in an adult who does not have prior immunity to measles and was exposed to a previous Washtenaw County case reported on March 3.

Four measles cases have been reported in Michigan in 2024, with two cases in Washtenaw County and one in Oakland and Wayne counties. Two of the four reported cases were associated with international travel.

Michigan is one of 17 states reporting measles cases.

"This situation illustrates why we work so hard to contain measles," says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. "People without immunity from vaccination or a prior illness are very likely to become ill if exposed, and about 1 in 5 will require hospitalization.

"This alert is more urgent for anyone potentially exposed to the confirmed case. But it is also a critical reminder for everyone to check their vaccination status and confirm protection against measles."

Health officials urge anyone who might have been exposed to and is not considered immune to be vaccinated with the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine.

A person who has received two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR) is considered immune, as are adults born before 1957 or those who have shown evidence of prior measles illness.

Health officials say exposures took place at the following locations:

Sunday, March 10: Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 from 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, March 11: Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday, March 11: University of Michigan, Alice Lloyd Dormitory Second floor, located 100 Observatory, Ann Arbor 48109, from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Monday, March 11: CVS Pharmacy, located at 5449 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103, from 3:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12: NextCare Urgent Care (formerly Michigan Urgent Care), located at 3280 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor 48104, from 10:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 14: CVS Pharmacy, located at 3535 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor 48105, from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 15: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group WestArbor Primary Care and Urgent Care Lobby and waiting area, located at 4350 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends any unvaccinated people ages 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.