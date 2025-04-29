Michigan Matters: Trump’s impact and Motor City sporting events

With President Trump's trip to Michigan on Tuesday to mark his 100th day in office, Glenn Stevens Jr., Executive Director of MichAuto, Mark Truby, Chief Communications Officer of Ford, and Bill Wild, CEO of Midwest Independent Retailers Association, appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and discuss the current state of business in Michigan.

Glenn Stevens Jr., Mark Truby and Bill Wild. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

They talk about tariffs imposed by the White House on other nations and the potential impact on manufacturing. The trio also talked about how selectively using tariffs might help American companies.

Then it's a focus on sports as Claude Molinari, President/CEO of Visit Detroit, and Dave Beachnau, Executive Vice President of Visit Detroit, talk about how the Motor City's reputation as a place for hosting major sporting events and conventions got a boost with the 2024 NFL Draft held last April.

Claude Molinari and Dave Beachnau. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Molinari and Beachnau have worked with other leaders as they continue to pitch for major events. The NCAA Final Four basketball tournament will be held in Detroit in 2027.

Molinari also talked about Detroit going for a Super Bowl — something it has not hosted since 2006.

(Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, 9:30 a.m. Sundays on CW Detroit 50 WKBD).

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan)