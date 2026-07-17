Mike Cox drops out of Michigan's gubernatorial race after Trump endorses John James

Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has dropped out of the state's 2026 gubernatorial race, citing President Trump's recent endorsement of his opponent, U.S. Rep. John James.

Cox released a statement on social media Friday evening, saying in part:

"Today I leave the race for Governor with great sadness because I never found a better experience than serving the people of Michigan as I did for 21 years as a prosecutor and Attorney General (and before that, as a Marine). While I achieved much greater material rewards outside of public service, those material rewards can never equal the joy and sense of purpose I felt serving the working men and women of Michigan in public office."

Cox went on to say that he will do whatever he can to help James win the November election.

The former attorney general first announced his bid in April 2025, citing his past election wins as evidence that he can win a statewide race.

Cox won two terms as Michigan attorney general in 2002 and 2006, before first running for governor in 2010, when he lost in the Republican primary. After leaving office, he built up a private law practice.

Cox served in the U.S. Marine Corps before continuing his education at the University of Michigan for undergraduate work and law school. He also worked for Oakland County and Wayne County before running for statewide office.

With Cox dropping out of the race, that leaves Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and James in the Republican bid for governor.