GOP Rep. Aric Nesbitt drops out of Michigan's gubernatorial race, endorses Congressman John James

Michigan Senator Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt announced on Monday that he is stepping down from the gubernatorial race, less than three months before the August primary election.

The Republican senator, who announced his campaign in January 2025, said in a social media post that he was suspending his campaign and supporting Congressman John James, who received an endorsement from President Trump on Monday.

"When Trisha and I decided to enter this race nearly eighteen months ago, we knew the path to victory would be neither certain nor easy. But we were driven by a deep love for Michigan and an unshakable faith in its people and its future," Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt was elected to the Michigan Senate in 2018 and currently represents portions of Van Buren, Allegan and Kent counties.

At the time announced his campaign, he cited his family's farming heritage as contributing to a work ethic and conservative values that he relies on yet today. The Nesbitt Family Farm was established in 1846 in Porter Township in southwest Michigan; Nesbitt, his wife Trisha and their children live nearby.

"To the hundreds of dedicated volunteers, supporters, and staff — and to every Michigander who offered encouragement and prayers — thank you. I am humbled by your trust and inspired by your belief in our state," Nesbitt said on Monday.

Now, Nesbitt said his focus is on getting James elected, calling James "a fighter who has consistently stood with President Trump's agenda."

Republicans still in the race include former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox and businessman Perry Johnson. Meanwhile, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are running on the Democratic side. Other gubernatorial candidates include Michigan resident Anthony Hudson.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4.