Michigan Matters: Jennifer Granholm and Pete Buttigieg weigh in

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters this Sunday and talk about a host of issues, including EVs, the severe weather's impact on the energy grid, the safety of planes and the importance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Granholm, former Governor of Michigan, talked about EVs and the readjusting timeline for them from a few years ago, when it seemed everyone — government, manufacturers — supported a quick conversion from gas-powered to electric. That time frame has been adjusted as hybrids are more popular at the moment. She added that the effort by the government to add more EV charging stations continues as EVs are on the way.

Work on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge continues as it is slated to open in 2025. Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority

Buttigieg talked about the importance of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which continues to be built and is slated to open in 2025, as it helps with growing trade and travel between Detroit and the U.S. and Canada, its largest trading partner.

Buttigieg also talked about $60 million in federal funds headed to Detroit Wayne County Airport to help fund the rehabilitation of a roadway at the airport. He also mentioned funds headed to other airports, including Lansing and Grand Rapids.

He also discussed the massive effort to get the Baltimore Port reopened 100 days after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse. Buttigieg explained how 56 federal and local agencies worked together on the effort.

Buttigieg is now a Michigan resident after he and his husband, Chasten, and their twin 3-year-olds moved near Traverse City to be near Chasten's parents.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)