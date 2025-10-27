Michigan Matters: Detroit mayoral candidate Solomon Kinloch Jr. on the issues

Joi Harris, who has been president and CEO for a few weeks, appears on Michigan Matters in her first interview since taking over the state's largest utility's top job and talks about energy needs and what consumers can expect.

Joi Harris and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Harris, who has spent her career with the company, discussed clean and renewable energy and what it means for its three million-plus customers across Michigan.

She discussed solar farms DTE has and new ways of powering homes and communities.

She gave an update on powering electric vehicles and the road ahead.

Detroit mayoral candidate Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., one of two candidates in the mayor's race in Detroit, appears to discuss issues and how he sees his chances in the Nov. 4 election when a new person will be elected to take over leadership of Michigan's largest city.

Kinloch talked about helping neighborhoods, and he talked about improving education and DPSCD. He shared thoughts about fighting crime in the city.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, the other candidate in the mayor's race, also appeared on Michigan Matters and fielded questions.

