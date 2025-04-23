Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man's Friday tradition pays off with $1 million winning scratch-off ticket

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

A Genesee County man's Friday tradition of purchasing lottery tickets turned into a $1 million payday. 

"I buy lottery tickets every Friday," said the lucky winner. "I never expect to win the top prize, but I always hope to win a few dollars or at least break even." 

The 45-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his winning $46,000,000 Payout instant ticket at Admiral Petroleum, located at 7561 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.

"It was early in the morning, so I stopped at the gas station to buy a coffee and a lottery ticket," he said. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and had to scan it at least five times to make sure I was reading it right after I saw I had won $1 million!   This prize is life-changing and is going to give me opportunities I wouldn't have otherwise had."

The man elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $694,000. He plans to buy a new vehicle, start a nonprofit and further his education. 

Since the game launched in April, players have won more than $4 million playing $46,000,000 Payout. Each $10 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $47 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including two $1 million top prizes. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.