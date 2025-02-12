Michigan man caps off run of good luck by winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

Ford CEO warns Congress about tariffs, winter storm heads towards Metro Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An Isabella County man's run of good luck continued when he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's Lincoln instant game.

"I typically buy draw game tickets, and my wife plays instant games," said the player in a news release. "She had been having some good luck on the Lincoln game, so I decided to skip the draw games and just get Lincoln tickets.

"I gave the tickets to my wife to scratch, and since she wasn't wearing her glasses, she handed one to me and asked: 'What does this mean?' as she pointed to the money bag symbol. I said, 'This' is a really, really big winner!"

The winning ticket was bought at the Winn EZ Mart, located at 7961 Winn Road in Winn.

The man plans to save his winnings.

Since the game launched in May 2024, players have won more than $13 million playing Lincoln. Every $5 ticket affords players the chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. The Michigan Lottery says more than $17 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $500,000 top prizes and 19 $5,000 prizes.

Last week, a Macomb County man won $4 million on a scratch-off ticket he initially thought was a loser.