Michigan man wins $4 million jackpot after thinking scratch-off ticket was a loser
(CBS DETROIT) — A 43-year-old Macomb County man won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he initially thought was a dud.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Magnificent Millions ticket at 9 Mile Stop & Go, located at 28955 Van Dyke in Warren.
"When I play instant games, I skip around when I scratch the ticket off," said the player. "I thought I had scratched everything off and didn't see any winning matches, so I tossed the ticket aside.
"The next time I stopped at a gas station, I took the ticket inside and scanned it just to make sure I hadn't missed anything. When I scanned it and got the message to file a claim, I knew I had missed something on the ticket. When I looked it over again, I saw a spot I forgot to scratch. When I revealed I was a $4 million winner, I went numb!"
The player elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million and plans to save his winnings.
Since Magnificent Millions launched in September, players have won more than $31 million. Each $30 ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $126 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $4 million top prizes.