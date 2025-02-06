Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man wins $4 million jackpot after thinking scratch-off ticket was a loser

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories
Detroit woman charged with killing her son, more snow headed our way and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — A 43-year-old Macomb County man won $4 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he initially thought was a dud.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Magnificent Millions ticket at 9 Mile Stop & Go, located at 28955 Van Dyke in Warren. 

"When I play instant games, I skip around when I scratch the ticket off," said the player. "I thought I had scratched everything off and didn't see any winning matches, so I tossed the ticket aside.

"The next time I stopped at a gas station, I took the ticket inside and scanned it just to make sure I hadn't missed anything. When I scanned it and got the message to file a claim, I knew I had missed something on the ticket. When I looked it over again, I saw a spot I forgot to scratch. When I revealed I was a $4 million winner, I went numb!" 

The player elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million and plans to save his winnings.

Since Magnificent Millions launched in September, players have won more than $31 million. Each $30 ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. The Michigan Lottery says more than $126 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $4 million top prizes. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.