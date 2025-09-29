Watch CBS News
Michigan man wins $2M on scratch-off lottery ticket he bought "on a whim"

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

CBS Detroit

A Michigan man's decision to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket "on a whim" resulted in a $2 million payday. 

The 32-year-old Wayne County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a winning 100X instant game ticket at Fleck's Fresh Mart, located at 45495 Michigan Avenue in Canton.

"I don't usually play the 100X game, but I bought a few on a whim while I was at the store," said the lucky winner. "I was scratching off one of the tickets and when I saw I matched number 11 with '$2MIL' underneath, I kept asking myself: 'What does this mean?' because I didn't believe I really won $2 million at first. 

"When my mom looked the ticket over and told me it was a $2 million winner, I was so excited I didn't know what to do with myself! Turning $20 into $2 million is unbelievable and still doesn't feel real. I don't think it's going to fully sink in until I cash the check."

The man elected to receive his payment as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, and he plans to save his winnings. 

Since the game first launched in January 2025, the Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $68 million playing the 100X instant game. Every $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $34 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $2 million top prize. 

