Michigan man wins $2M on scratch-off lottery ticket he bought "on a whim"

A Michigan man's decision to buy a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket "on a whim" resulted in a $2 million payday.

The 32-year-old Wayne County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a winning 100X instant game ticket at Fleck's Fresh Mart, located at 45495 Michigan Avenue in Canton.

"I don't usually play the 100X game, but I bought a few on a whim while I was at the store," said the lucky winner. "I was scratching off one of the tickets and when I saw I matched number 11 with '$2MIL' underneath, I kept asking myself: 'What does this mean?' because I didn't believe I really won $2 million at first.

"When my mom looked the ticket over and told me it was a $2 million winner, I was so excited I didn't know what to do with myself! Turning $20 into $2 million is unbelievable and still doesn't feel real. I don't think it's going to fully sink in until I cash the check."

The man elected to receive his payment as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million, and he plans to save his winnings.

Since the game first launched in January 2025, the Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $68 million playing the 100X instant game. Every $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $34 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including one $2 million top prize.