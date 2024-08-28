Michigan man wins $1 million on scratch-off lottery ticket

Storms cause damage in Michigan, former employee sues Detroit Marriott and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man's "mouth dropped to the ground" when he realized he had won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The 53-year-old Wayne County man, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased the winning Gold Multiplier ticket at the Tel-Wick Amoco Service Center at 9225 Telegraph Road in Taylor.

Michigan Lottery

"I scratched the ticket and saw I matched a number, but I didn't scratch the winning amount right away," said the player. "I finished scratching the rest of the ticket and saw I didn't get any other matches, so I scratched the winning amount. When I saw a prize of $1 million, my mouth dropped to the ground! I called my son and my fiancé right away to tell them the news.

The lucky player chose to receive the prize as a lump sum payment of $693,000 and plans to use his winnings to help his family.

"Winning is life-changing and one of the best things to ever happen to me! I have been nervous for days and it still doesn't seem real."

Each $10 Gold Multiplier ticket gives players the chance to win prizes that range from $10 to $1 million.