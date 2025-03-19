Michigan man shot by police after pointing gun faces felony charges

A Michigan man who was shot by police over the weekend after pointing a gun at officers is facing multiple charges.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Robert Southworth, 31, of New Baltimore, is charged with third-degree fleeing police, three counts of felony firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, possession of a loaded firearm, and malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000.

Southworth, who is also charged as a habitual second offender, was arraigned Wednesday and received a $1 million cash/surety bond. He must wear a steel cuff GPS tether and may not purchase or possess any firearms, weapons or ammunition if released.

Michael Robert Southworth

Prosecutors say on Sunday, March 16, Southworth allegedly smashed a vehicle's windshield in a road rage incident in Shelby Township before driving away in a white Jeep. Police located Southworth and attempted a traffic stop, but he refused to stop and took off on M-53.

Authorities said a Michigan State Police trooper in Bruce Township was alerted to a Jeep involved in the car chase and spotted Southworth driving off the road near 35 Mile Road and Van Dyke and into a cornfield. According to state police, the trooper pulled alongside the vehicle when Southworth got out of the SUV and allegedly pulled out a gun.

Police say the trooper fired his gun, striking Southworth in the right leg.

Southworth was arrested and treated for his injury at the scene.

"This individual's decision to flee from law enforcement was reckless and put countless lives in danger. Our officers work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and evading police only escalates situations unnecessarily. We will hold those who break the law accountable to ensure public safety remains our top priority," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 1, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 8.