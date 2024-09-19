Michigan man gets 84 to 300 months in prison for fracturing 5-week-old daughter's skull, 20 ribs

Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey to visit Michigan, RFK Jr. to stay on ballot and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been sentenced in connection to severely abusing his five-week-old daughter in 2021, officials said.

In June, Matthew Siladke, 26, was found guilty of first-degree child abuse following a six-week jury trial. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 84 to 300 months in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Matthew Siladke Macomb County Sheriff's Office

On multiple occasions in July 2021, Siladke injured his five-week-old daughter, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The baby girl had several injuries due to this abuse, including a biparietal skull fracture, over 20 rib fractures, a displaced femur fracture, along with neck and brain injuries.

"This sentence reflects the gravity of the harm inflicted on his child and ensures that justice is served," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We hope this verdict sends a clear message that such acts of brutality will not be tolerated in our community."