Michigan man killed, another injured after tire blowout causes crash on I-196

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holland man was killed after a tire blowout caused a crash on I-196 in Allegan County, state police said.

The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, on northbound I-196 at mile marker #43 in Laketown Township, near Saugatuck.

A preliminary investigation revealed a small pickup was traveling north on I-196 when one of its tires blew out. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, overturned into the median, and both men were ejected from the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Holland man, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, a 32-year-old Zeeland man, suffered from severe but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to MSP, the passenger nor the driver were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

State police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

I-196 was closed for about two hours before reopening