Michigan man found guilty of making a threat during court hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man accused of making threats during a court hearing was found guilty, the Attorney General's office announced.

Daniel Callahan, 60, of Fruitport, was convicted of false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

Officials said Callahan made threats during a Michigan Court of Appeals civil case in February 2023. During the hearing, Callahan expressed frustration with the government and said, "What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?"

Later that month, Callahan filed a pleading for the same case, saying that if the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a "future Performance Award for 'MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023."

"Threats against public officials must be taken seriously, first and foremost, to protect their lives but also to protect the essential functions of our public safety and justice systems," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release "My office will hold accountable those who try to intimidate public servants with violence. I am thankful the jury saw the serious, dangerous and criminal nature of Callahan's threats against the courts."

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.