Michigan man charged with domestic terrorism for making threat during court hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man is charged with domestic terrorism for allegedly making a threat during a court appeal.

Daniel Callahan, 59, of Fruitport, faces up to 20 years in prison for false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the state attorney general's office, while appearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals in Grand Rapids for a separate matter on Feb. 15, Callahan expressed frustration with the government by asking, "What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the State acts on it?"

On Feb. 23, officials say Callahan filed a pleading for the same case, stating that if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court did not act lawfully, they and other entities would earn a "future Performance Award for 'MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan 2023."

Callahan turned himself in last month after charges were filed against him.