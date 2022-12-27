Feds: Michigan man illegally imported Glock conversion devices from Russia

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County firearms dealer is charged after officials say he illegally imported Glock conversion devices from Russia.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 23-year-old Chase Farmer, of St. Clair Shores, is the owner of Shall Not Be Infringed LLC in Clinton Township and was licensed to deal firearms; however, he was not licensed to import firearms.

Between November 2020 and March 2021, Farmer illegally imported Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears into the United States through a Russian website, federal officials say. Glock conversion devices and drop-in auto sears are used to convert standard firearms into machine guns, allowing the weapon to fire multiple rounds at once.

Farmer attempted to hide the purchases from authorities, such as falsifying information in his PayPal payments to Russia and ordering under an alias.

Officials say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents detected the purchases, uncovering that Farmer also failed to keep proper records as a licensed firearms dealer.