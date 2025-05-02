Michigan man accused of posting threats against President Trump on social media

Federal charges have been filed against a man who is accused of posting threats against President Trump on social media.

Richard James Spring of Michigan was arraigned Thursday at the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, in Grand Rapids on four felony charges. He pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $25,000.

The grand jury indictment states he "knowingly and willfully made a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States."

The incidents happened between Jan. 22 and 25, the indictment claims.

Part of the case involves messages posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, with a tag to Trump's official account on that platform. The threats included the statement, "I promise I will put a bullet in your head." This activity resulted in one count of threats to kill and injure the president and one count of interstate threatening communications, both of which are felonies.

The other part of the case involves content that was posted on the TikTok social video platform on Jan. 25. The threats included "I'll kill Trump." This activity also resulted in one count of threats to kill and injure the president and one count of interstate threatening communications, both of which are felonies.