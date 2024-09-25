Michigan teen charged for making fake bomb threat to Carnival cruise ship, officials say

Stellantis laying off nearly 200 employees, Tigers continue playoff push and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old from Michigan has been indicted in connection to a bomb hoax involving a Carnival cruise ship earlier this year, officials said.

Joshua Darrell Lowe II of Bailey, Michigan, was charged with making a false bomb threat and faces up to five years in prison. He will also have to pay restitution for the expenses associated with the threat, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

In January 2024, Lowe allegedly emailed Carnival Cruise Lines, saying, "Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship."

The Sunrise cruise ship had just left Miami, Florida, and was heading for Jamaica as part of a Caribbean cruise.

Due to this threat, crews individually searched over 1,000 rooms and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard and Jamaican authorities of the situation. After that, Marine police escorted the cruise ship to port.

"We take every threat of mass violence seriously," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Hoaxes can endanger lives, incur needless costs, and divert public safety resources needed to address real threats. My office has zero tolerance for wrongdoers who intentionally convey false and misleading information that prompts a law enforcement response."

The FBI is investigating the case.