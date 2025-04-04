Michigan's third measles case of 2025 confirmed in Macomb County resident

Macomb County health officials are reporting a confirmed case of measles in an adult resident.

It's Michigan's third measles case of 2025 and Macomb County's first of the year.

The person recently traveled to Ontario, Canada, which health officials say is experiencing a measles outbreak. The patient was not out in public during their infectious period, so there are no known public exposure locations.

Macomb County is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to investigate the case.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes or talks," said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services. "If you are not vaccinated for measles, get vaccinated as quickly as you can. It is important to make sure you protect yourself and loved ones from this vaccine-preventable disease."

On Wednesday, a Kent County resident who recently traveled to Detroit Metro Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids was diagnosed with measles.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends any unvaccinated people ages 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.