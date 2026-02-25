Michigan leaders react to President Trump's State of the Union address

President Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union address on Tuesday, laying out his accomplishments since the beginning of his second term.

Here's what some Michigan leaders had to say about Mr. Trump's speech:

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman

Tonight, President Donald J. Trump laid out a clear path forward - one Republicans and all American leaders should be able to rally behind.The pride of our Nation is strong as we saw when the GOLDEN U.S. Hockey team entered the gallery.We must stay focused on lowering costs for families - from health care and prescription drugs to homeownership and the overall cost of pursuing the American Dream.We have already delivered meaningful progress: securing the border and cutting taxes on tips, Social Security benefits, and overtime pay - providing real relief to working Americans and our Seniors.The President also voiced support for my cosponsored legislation, the STOP Insider Trading Act - because members of Congress should serve the American people, not profit from privileged information.Now is the time to build on this momentum and deliver even greater results.The state of our Union is strong - and we will keep working every day to fulfill our promises and Make America Great Again.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel

Donald Trump can try to filibuster all he wants, but there's no hiding the truth: Republicans have abandoned Michigan families. Because of the GOP's agenda, grocery bills are higher, health care costs are skyrocketing, and manufacturing jobs are disappearing—and now our state's economy is being held hostage to protect a billionaire family's monopoly, simply because they shell out cash to Trump and Michigan Republicans. Trump and Michigan Republicans are running on an agenda that forces working families to pay more while giving handouts to the rich and powerful. No amount of lip service by the president will change that reality.

Senate candidate Mike Rogers

Not only is America back, President Trump is fighting to make our nation better and stronger than ever before. For four years, Biden lit our country on fire. He made the United States weaker, more expensive, and less safe. President Trump has been fighting to clean up Biden's mess ever since. Whether it be securing our borders at lightning speed, championing historic tax cuts for working families, protecting girls' sports, reshoring Michigan manufacturing jobs; or making housing affordable again, President Trump has put working families first. Now, he just needs backup in the U.S. Senate to continue delivering for Michigan families and unleashing America's Golden Age.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

No matter what Donald Trump tells himself to sleep at night, the truth is Americans are struggling to afford groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, and other basic needs. Tonight, he showed once again that he has no real intention of lowering costs for hardworking Americans, and instead will continue to serve special interests and trample the Constitution. The stakes are higher than ever – that's why Michigan needs an Attorney General who meets the moment. I'm ready to fight for Michiganders on day one by protecting workers, lowering costs, and standing up to the chaos in Washington.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters

Despite his claims tonight, President Trump's chaotic tariff strategy has been an economic disaster for families and businesses across the country. This is especially true in Michigan, where tariffs have caused uncertainty across our critical automotive sector, slowed economic growth, and threatened good-paying jobs.All the while, Trump stays focused on complaining about the Supreme Court's decision and finding new ways to impose global tariffs that will only further strain our economy and raise prices for Americans. This is not what the American people want.

U.S. Rep. John James

Thanks to President Donald J. Trump signing the LARGEST Working Families Tax Cut in American history, Michiganders will keep more of what they earn. No tax on tips. No tax on overtime. $10,000 auto loan interest deduction for vehicles made in America.A massive win for Michigan, Michigan families, and Michigan's economy.

Michigan congressional candidate William Lawrence