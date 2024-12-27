Watch CBS News
Politics

Here are some Michigan laws going into effect in 2025

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

A look into new Michigan laws effective 2025
A look into new Michigan laws effective 2025 02:08

(CBS DETROIT) - From changes to Michigan's minimum wage, requirements for cage-free eggs, and improvements to cardiac arrest readiness, it's all coming down the pike in 2025.

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two House bills that would require comprehensive cardiac emergency plans in schools, school athletic facilities and school events. 

"That means they're surrounded by adults and other children that know how to do CPR, that know that there's an AED and where it is and that it's accessible," said Cindie DeWolf, a senior mission advancement advisor with the American Heart Association. 

Those laws take effect at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.   

DeWolf said that with the implementation of this new law, Michigan will be a leader in the country in quickly responding to cardiac events. 

"Minutes mean everything in a sudden cardiac arrest," said DeWolf.

Another change for Michigan is automatic voter registration for residents who get their driver's licenses. It kicks off at the end of June 2025. Anyone who is eligible to vote and applies for a license or state ID card will be automatically registered. 

Another major change will be to the minimum wage

"It's a massive change. Right off the bat, we're going to see a 50% increase in the tipped minimum wage," said John Sellek, a spokesman for Save MI Tips. 

Michigan's minimum wage is set to go up in January and again in February to $12.48. The change has kicked off a fight in the legislature to slow down the increases. 

Additionally, the eggs you buy will need to be cage-free beginning Dec. 31, 2024, as a ban on the sale and production of caged eggs will take effect in Michigan. 

Elle Meyers
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers joined the CBS News Detroit team in April of 2023 after spending two years covering Michigan's capitol. Elle is an Oregon native and a graduate of the University of Oregon (go Ducks!), where she double majored in journalism and political science, both of which have served her well in her journey to Detroit.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.