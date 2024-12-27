Here are some Michigan laws going into effect in 2025

(CBS DETROIT) - From changes to Michigan's minimum wage, requirements for cage-free eggs, and improvements to cardiac arrest readiness, it's all coming down the pike in 2025.

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two House bills that would require comprehensive cardiac emergency plans in schools, school athletic facilities and school events.

"That means they're surrounded by adults and other children that know how to do CPR, that know that there's an AED and where it is and that it's accessible," said Cindie DeWolf, a senior mission advancement advisor with the American Heart Association.

Those laws take effect at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.

DeWolf said that with the implementation of this new law, Michigan will be a leader in the country in quickly responding to cardiac events.

"Minutes mean everything in a sudden cardiac arrest," said DeWolf.

Another change for Michigan is automatic voter registration for residents who get their driver's licenses. It kicks off at the end of June 2025. Anyone who is eligible to vote and applies for a license or state ID card will be automatically registered.

Another major change will be to the minimum wage.

"It's a massive change. Right off the bat, we're going to see a 50% increase in the tipped minimum wage," said John Sellek, a spokesman for Save MI Tips.

Michigan's minimum wage is set to go up in January and again in February to $12.48. The change has kicked off a fight in the legislature to slow down the increases.

Additionally, the eggs you buy will need to be cage-free beginning Dec. 31, 2024, as a ban on the sale and production of caged eggs will take effect in Michigan.