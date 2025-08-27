New Michigan laws ban AI-generated pornography

It's now illegal in Michigan to create images via artificial intelligence that falsely portray a specific person in sexual activity or situations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the package of two bills Ton uesday that are meant to protect people from sexual harassment or exploitation over such illustrations.

House Bill 4047, the Protection from Intimate Deep Fakes Act, and House Bill 4048, its companion bill, sponsored by state Representatives Matthew Bierlein (R-Vassar) and Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing), prohibit the creation and distribution of a style of imagery known as "deep fakes" when it depicts sexual content involving a specific individual.

Deep fakes use artificial intelligence technology to create videos, pictures or audio clips of activity that did not actually happen, but appear to be realistic. State officials said fake videos of this type have been increasingly used to portray sexual situations that did not actually happen.

In situations where the incident is considered a misdemeanor, the penalty will include up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $3,000. Where the incident is considered a felony, the penalty will include up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

In addition, the person who was depicted in nonconsensual intimate deep fake imagery has the option to pursue civil action under the new laws.

"Michigan is making it clear that non-consensual intimate deepfakes have no place in our state. This law protects the dignity and privacy of every citizen and gives victims the tools they need to seek justice," Bierlein said. "Technology should be used to improve lives, not to exploit them — and today we've taken an important step to ensure that."