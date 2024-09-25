Michigan lawmakers work to pass supplemental budget for school safety

(CBS DETROIT) - For months, school officials across Michigan have called for more funding for schools.

On Wednesday, Democrats announced more than $100 million in a supplemental budget. Republicans say they feel it's too little, but they'll take it.

Over the summer, school teachers and administrators repeatedly called on the legislature to pass more funding for schools. The annual budget, which passed in June, didn't have an increase in per-pupil funding for the first time in a decade.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the education budget in July.

"Today, we will pass a school aid supplemental to ensure our schools are strong and our kids are healthy," said Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate.

If lawmakers pass the stopgap on Wednesday, the $125 million budget will be allocated to school safety and mental health, with another $1 million for safe gun storage programs.

"House Democrats know how hard it is to be a teacher because we have so many in our Caucus and we have taken every opportunity to support our local educators," Tate said.

Democrats explained that the original cut to school funding was due to federal dollars running out. The funding that Democrats announced is coming from the School Aid Fund and a separate grant program that has lapsed.

"It is not enough, but right now, it's at least something," said state Rep. Jaime Greene.

Greene says there has been movement on this supplemental budget because of political pressure.

"Why now? Because we put the pressure on them!" she told CBS News Detroit. "We told them to refund it because, for the first time, we are coming out and supporting this, and we need it, and we want it, and we need to put students, and that's the most important thing. So why now? Because they're in the defensive mode."

For Thomas Morgan with the Michigan Education Association, this funding means more mental health professionals for schools.

"Our kids need help, they need help before small problems spiral out of control," Morgan said. "What this funding will do is provide funding for school districts so that they can attract and retain school-based mental health professionals. Schools are often the first point of contact for kids who are struggling with mental health so it's critical that our schools have all the resources they need to help kids succeed."