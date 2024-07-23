Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $23 billion education budget amid concerns over funding

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $23 billion education budget for fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday amid pushback from education advocates over some funding.

Officials said the budget, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2024, reached a new record high for investing in K-12 education, including guaranteed tuition for high school graduates attending community college.

The budget includes more than $400 per pupil (an additional $600 million), $134 million for student mental health and school safety, $200 million to support free breakfast and lunch for students and $130 million to continue expanding free pre-K for every 4-year-old.

The budget also includes a 2.5% for university and community colleges and $30 million to increase funding for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

"This balanced education budget—my sixth—makes record-breaking investments to support our students, invest in our schools, and empower our educators," Whitmer said in a statement. "With access to free pre-K for all, record funding for students, free school meals, on-campus mental health resources, and tuition-free community college for every high school graduate, this budget will improve outcomes, lower costs, and strengthen our education system."

However, education groups expressed concerns over the state's failure to increase district per-pupil funding in over a decade and the reduction in funds for student mental health. Last year's budget allocated $328 million for mental health and school safety.

The education budget is part of the state's overall $83 billion budget, which lawmakers approved last month. The approval came after a 19-hour session marked by disagreements among Democrats and school groups.

Democratic lawmakers highlighted that there would be savings in other areas, particularly with a reduced pension contribution rate for retirement benefits. These savings are estimated to be $598 million.

State Superintendent Michael Rice praised the state for the funding to support at-risk students, rural districts and English language learners but said the reduction in funding for mental health "will slow Michigan's recent momentum in addressing student mental health challenges."

"While we knew the budget could not match the last two due to the end of federal pandemic funding and a flattening of state revenue growth, the large decrease in funding dedicated to helping students with mental health challenges is disappointing," Rice said. "We will continue to work with the governor, the state legislature, educators, education organization partners, and others to address funding and staffing challenges to help improve Michigan children's education."