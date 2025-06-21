Michigan lawmakers respond to Trump's declaration of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Michigan officials on both sides of the aisle are reacting to President Trump's announcement Saturday evening that the United States launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

According to a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said the U.S. has completed a "very successful attack" on sites in Iran, including Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

A full payload of bombs was dropped at Fordo, according to Mr. Trump, who said in a follow-up post that "This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISTAEL (sic), AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!"

In response to Trump's declaration, Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan's 4th Congressional District said the following in a post on X Saturday night.

"After attempting to negotiate peace through diplomacy, President Trump took decisive action. We must ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and usher in a new age of nuclear terrorism. I commend the men and women of our Armed Forces for their performance in this operation to make the world a safer place. It is now time for Iran to come to the table and abandon its nuclear ambitions."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan's 12th Congressional District said Mr. Trump violated the Constitution by sending U.S. troops to bomb Iran without consent.

"The American people do not want another forever war," Tlaib said in a written statement. "We have seen where decades of endless war in the Middle East gets us — all based on the lie of 'weapons of mass destruction.' We are not falling for it again. Instead of listening to the American people, Trump is listening to War Criminal Netanyahu, who lied about Iraq and is lying once again about Iran. Congress must act immediately to exert its war powers and stop this unconstitutional act of war."

Iran has pledged to retaliate if the U.S. joined the Israeli assault, which began with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and military targets on June 13. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel.