Michigan Islamic leaders denounce rise in hate after deadly Islamic Center shooting in San Diego

It's been two days since the deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego that left three people dead.

This follows a rise in reports of Islamophobia, which is causing concern among communities all over the country, including in Southeast Michigan.

The Imams Council of Michigan gathered on Wednesday to denounce the rising hate.

"Any attack on a house of worship is an attack on the fundamental values of religious freedom, human dignity, and peaceful coexistence," said Imam M. Elturk, co-Chair of the Imams Council of Michigan.

Religious leaders say they stand in solidarity with all communities targeted by hate.

"This tragedy comes amid the growing wave of Islamophobic rhetoric that has been weaponized by certain political figures," said Imam M.A. Elahi, co-chair of the Imams Council of Michigan.

Political candidates say it's time to draw the line between the words that public officials use and how they use them.

"Words have consequences. I don't know exactly what those two young men were exposed to, but certainly whatever it was was driven into them, telling them that they ought to hate so much, so that they gave themselves the right to commit violence against people because of how they pray," said Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. "There is an opportunity for a politics that recognizes that regardless of how you pray, if you pray that the things that we need and deserve, we can only have if we come together to build them."

After the attack in San Diego, Dearborn Heights police increased patrols around local mosques.

"It can mean more officers, or it can mean just dedicated patrols, or it could mean a reassignment of officers that are already on shift," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski.

A patrol car from the Dearborn Heights Police Department parked in front of the Islamic Institute of America makes worshippers feel safe.

"They're looking for suspicious people, suspicious packages, suspicious activity, things that don't appear normal, right?" Guzowski said.

Meanwhile, the imam of the Dawah Institute has reached out to the Detroit Police Department to collaborate on security measures.

"I really would like to not feel that I am targeted because of what I'm feeling, because of what the way I look, because of my faith, because of my belief. So, yeah, there is a big concern, and we hope the authorities, the law enforcement, will help us to secure that spot," said Imam Ayham MishMishan, founder and executive director of the Dawah Institute.

MishMishan says he hasn't heard back yet, but hopes to soon.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Detroit Police Department for comment and is awaiting a response.