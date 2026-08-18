Sleepy cat, Edmund Fitzgerald tribute among Michigan's winning "I Voted" sticker designs for 2026

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the nine winning designs from the state's 2026 "I Voted" sticker contest, giving election clerks the option to order the winning stickers to give to voters during November's general election.

The top winners in the varied age categories include a weary, nap-ready cat, a tribute to the sunken Edmund Fitzgerald and a design centered around the colloquialism, "No, yeah."

This year's contest drew 2,095 submissions, four times more than the state received in 2024, when the contest launched. The contest saw over 53,000 votes.

"Thanks to the Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, who came up with this contest and sorted through thousands of entries, to every person who submitted a design, and to everyone who voted for their favorite sticker," Benson said. "Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who submitted a design."

Keirsten Sturm-Richmond, of Remus, was named a winner in the high school competition. Michigan Secretary of State

This is the second election year the Michigan Department of State has held a statewide design contest for the "I Voted" sticker. Task force members narrowed the submissions down to 30 semifinalists in each category before the contest opened up for a public vote.

Blase Johnson, chair of the 2025-2026 Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, said it was special to help pick the finalists.

"There were so many creative, beautiful, and endearing depictions of Michigan and its culture across the thousands of submissions sent in," Johnson said. "It was easy to feel the love the artists of all ages had for this state. I'm excited to express that love myself by voting in our general election this fall and getting a sticker as a nice bonus!"

Three winning designs were selected from each entry category: elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12), and general entry (open to Michigan residents of all ages).

The winning designers are:

Elementary/Middle School

Aryana Lintz, Berrien Springs Aleymi Perez Ramos, Romulus Naia Montgomery, Detroit

Aryana Lintz, of Berrien Springs, was the top winner of the grade school contest. Michigan Secretary of State

High School

Lenore Coil, Saginaw Ahmad Bazzi, Dearborn Heights Keirsten Sturm-Richmond, Remus

Lenore Coil, of Saginaw, was named the top winner in the high school competition. Michigan Secretary of State

General

Maddie Tallman, Woodhaven Lisa Damesworth, Redford Charter Township Hilarie Williams, Oak Park