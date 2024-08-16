Michigan hypnotherapist found guilty of sexually assaulting female patients

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan hypnotherapist could face up to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting female patients under his care.

John Gary Tomlinson, 73, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of second-degree sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment in connection to multiple incidents that occurred at his Grand Blanc Township therapy office from 2023 to 2017.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Grand Blanc police responded to a call at Tomlinson's office in April 2017 after a patient that Tomlinson was treating claimed that he sexually assaulted her while she underwent her fourth hypnotherapy session. After charges were filed against Tomlinson, several other victims came forward.

During the trial, officials say victims testified that they were under states of mental incapacity during hypnotherapy sessions when Tomlinson allegedly assaulted them. While three women were named as victims during the trial, the prosecutor's office says authorities received several complaints and allegations that date as far back as 2007.

"John Tomlinson's actions are reprehensible," said Prosecutor Leyton after the verdict was read. "He violated the most basic and sacred trust of women who came to him to treat various ailments and he used that trust and his position to satisfy his own desires," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement.

"I want to acknowledge the hard work of my staff including the lead assistant prosecutor Jonathan Poulos and support staff, victim advocates and others who brought this case to a successful adjudication and obtained justice in a court of law for the many victims involved."

Tomlinson will be sentenced on Sept. 30.