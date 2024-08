Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has received a warrant request in the case of missing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris; Detroit releases a new five-year plan to try and prevent homelessness; details to know about the Woodward Dream Cruise, a 16-mile cruise across nine cities in Oakland County and more on the latest top stories.