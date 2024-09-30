Michigan hypnotherapist sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan hypnotherapist has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting female patients under his care.

John Tomlinson, 73, was convicted in August on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of unlawful imprisonment in connection to multiple incidents that occurred at his Grand Blanc Township therapy office from 2023 to 2017.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, Grand Blanc police responded to Tomlinson's office in April 2017 after a patient that Tomlinson was treating claimed that he sexually assaulted her while she underwent a fourth hypnotherapy session. After Tomlinson was charged, several other victims came forward.

While three women were named as victims during Tomlinson's trial, the prosecutor's office says authorities received several complaints and allegations that date as far back as 2007. During his trial, victims testified that they were in states of mental incapacity during hypnotherapy sessions when Tomlinson allegedly assaulted them.

"As I've said before, John Tomlinson's actions are reprehensible," said Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton after the sentence was handed down. "His allocution today in court was just as reprehensible as he showed very little remorse or concern for his victims and focused instead almost entirely on himself in an effort to paint himself in a positive light. Fortunately, the judge saw through Tomlinson's weak attempt at salvaging his image and sentenced him to a lengthy term of prison."