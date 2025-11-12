Here's how Michigan's U.S. House representatives voted on funding package to end government shutdown

The U.S. House voted 222 to 209 Wednesday night to approve a funding package to end the country's longest government shutdown.

The passage from both chambers comes after over a month of back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans, resulting in a reduction in air traffic, issues with SNAP payments and federal workers not receiving payments. President Trump signed the legislation on Wednesday.

The package includes three full-year appropriations bills and extends the remainder of government funding until Jan. 30.

On Sunday, the Senate voted to advance the measure to the House. Eight Senate Democrats joined Republicans in the 60-40 vote. Neither of the eight Democratic Party votes came from Michigan's Sens. Gary Peters or Elissa Slotkin. Both senators defended their vote, adding that their concern was reducing health care costs.

In Wednesday's vote, six House Democrats joined Republicans to approve the package, while two Republicans voted against it.

How did Michigan's House representatives vote?

Michigan has 13 House representatives, with six Democrats and seven Republicans.

Democratic Reps. Debbie Dingell, Kriten McDonald Rivet, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Shri Thanedar and Rashida Tlaib all voted no. Meanwhile, GOP Reps. Tom Barrett, Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, John James, Lisa McClain, John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg voted in favor of the package.

In a statement posted on social media, Dingell says she was voting against the package "that will put basic health care further out of reach for millions of families."

"We have a health care crisis in this country," Dingell said. "American families cannot afford to go to the doctor, and if they can, they can't afford the prescriptions or follow-up care they need. Because of skyrocketing costs, millions of Americans will have to forego coverage or make impossible choices like whether to pay for health insurance or groceries. We tried for weeks to get Republicans to come to the table and figure out a plan to make health care more affordable — but they refused."

Meanwhile, James said that although he voted yes, "nobody wins in a government shutdown." James added that "we must solve the rot of dysfunction that has plagued Congress."

James said, in part, "Troops went unpaid, SNAP funding ran out, our skies were unsafe, and the American people suffered. But the truth remains that this was completely avoidable. I am so proud to serve the people of Michigan, but I'm so disappointed in the dysfunction of Washington. Here are the facts. On September 19th, House Republicans and I voted to keep the government open. Since then, Democrats voted 14 times to keep the government shutdown. Today, I reaffirmed my commitment to the American people and I voted alongside House Republicans to open the government while Democrats again voted to continue the shutdown. Those facts are not debatable."

James said that the package includes $20 million for the construction of the Selfridge Air National Guard Base runway.

Statements from Michigan representatives

Republican Rep. Tom Barrett

"Tonight, we ended the longest government shutdown in American history after 43 days of unnecessary suffering for the American people. Thanks to eight Senate Democrats who were willing to work across the aisle, our troops and federal employees who were furloughed or forced to work without a paycheck will be taken care of. Families who rely on SNAP benefits no longer need to worry about where their next meal will come from, and Americans can once again travel with confidence as we head into the holiday season. With this disappointing chapter behind us, I look forward to tackling the runaway cost of health care and other issues that are top of mind for families across Michigan and the United States."

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman

"For over 40 days, hardworking Americans were held hostage by Democrat political games. From the start, House Republicans have not only been ready to reopen the government - they never wanted it to close. Ending this shutdown brings stability to our troops, our Veterans, and our communities. It's long past time to open the government and get back to work for the American people."

Republican Bill Huizenga

"This shutdown was totally avoidable and unnecessary. I hope Democrats in Washington take a long hard look in the mirror. Their actions denied our military families their paychecks, denied food to low-income families, and jeopardized the safety of our nation's air travel. Democrats shut down the government to demand $1.5 trillion in new spending, including nearly $200 billion for illegal immigrants. What did their political temper tantrum accomplish? It achieved no policy objectives while making life more difficult for the American people. I look forward to having more productive conversions that get government working for the American people, not against them."

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain

McClain released a joint statement with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer. The statement, posted on X, said in part:

"The Democratic Shutdown is finally over thanks to House and Senate Republicans. There is absolutely no question that Democrats are responsible for millions of American families going hungry, millions of travelers left stranded in airports, and our troops left wondering if they would receive their next paycheck. It was the Democrat Party that voted 15 times to keep the government closed and force the longest shutdown in U.S. history."

Democratic Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet

"High costs are crushing families in my community, and Republicans are forcing a health care affordability crisis on working people. Because they cut $1 trillion from Medicaid and are gutting the ACA, insurance premiums are spiraling out of control and people can't get basic care. We urgently need a bipartisan budget that addresses the real needs of the people I represent. This bill fails. Tonight, I voted no because we need concrete solutions to deliver affordable health care, not empty promises."

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten

"West Michigan deserves a government that works for you. I fought for bipartisan solutions to lower health care costs, but Republicans rejected every single one. This bill leaves families behind, so I'm voting no," Scholten said on X.

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens

"Tonight, I voted no on the Republicans' spending bill because their plan fails Michiganders, ignores working families, and offers lip service instead of actually lowering costs for our families. Republicans have time and time again voted to raise health care costs and threatened health care coverage for families who depend on it. I won't rubber-stamp a plan that leaves Michiganders worse off. I will keep fighting to lower costs, expand affordable health care, and create jobs while investing in our manufacturing economy to support the hardworking families across our state."

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib

"Trump and Republicans made the largest cut to Medicaid in history and are kicking 17 million Americans off their health care. Premiums will double for an additional 20 million Americans under this so-called deal. Tens of thousands of people will die unnecessarily every year because of these extreme Medicaid cuts and skyrocketing health care costs. Our for-profit health care system is already broken, and instead of holding the line and fighting for health care as a human right, enough Democrats chose to roll over and make this affordability crisis worse. "The American people want us to fight back, not cave to Donald Trump for absolutely nothing in return. An empty promise on a doomed standalone vote in the Senate on ACA subsidies isn't fooling anyone. It's a worthless stunt that has no chance of being signed into law—if it's even taken up. Working people are already struggling and now an increase in premiums will make life worse for our families."

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg