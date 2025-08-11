Who will get free school meals in Michigan schools this year?

Whether or not Michigan students will continue to get a free school breakfast and lunch this coming school year will be on a hit-and-miss basis, as districts scramble to confirm available funding and make budget decisions.

In response, many preK-12 schools have taken to social media or parent letters to explain the circumstances and what families can expect when classes begin.

The hurdle is that the Michigan state budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 has not yet been approved. State lawmakers imposed on themselves a July 1 deadline for approving the upcoming budget, but that has yet to happen for this coming year.

So, what happens to the program known as Michigan School Meals, a project that combined federal and state funds starting in the 2023-24 academic year to provide a free breakfast and a free lunch for all public school students? No one knows yet whether it continues as a designated program, is added to the overall budget, or whether the funds have to come from another education expense.

"That means there is a possibility that school meals may no longer be free for everyone," a social media post from Chippewa Hills High School in Remus said.

That's why parents and guardians should pay close attention to announcements that come directly from their districts or school offices as back-to-school season ramps up.

Free meals, for now, in many schools

The schools that have promised to provide free meals until the fiscal year ends Sept. 30 include Sparta Area Schools in Kent County, Michigan Center School District in Jackson County and Midland Public Schools in Midland County.

To give parents an idea of what to expect should the lunch expense resume, Midland said it would charge $3.70 a day for an elementary school lunch; and between $3.95 and $4.95 a day for secondary student lunches, depending on the menu selections.

Free meals for the entire year in other schools

Huron Academy in Macomb County's Sterling Heights and Swartz Creek Community Schools in Genesee County are among those that have promised free meals for the entire year within the budgets they expect to receive.

"If the Michigan School Meals bill is passed, we will be able to reinvest these additional funds into your child's meals, update our kitchens and equipment, and update cafe environments and furniture," Swartz Creek explained.

Free or reduced-price meals based on income

Regardless of what happens with the state budget, there has long been federal assistance at participating schools for families who meet household income requirements. The income limits are updated every year and are based on the federal poverty level, along with household size.

For the 2025-26 school year, the annual household income brackets that apply to Michigan residents include:

Three people in the family: up to $34,645 for free school meals; up to $49,303 for reduced-price school meals.

Four people in the family: up to $41,795 for free school meals; up to $59,478 for reduced-price school meals.

Some districts, based on overall community demographics, can get a federal waiver for all of their students. Should that happen, there will be instructions from the school district on what to expect.