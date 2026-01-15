Michigan House passes classroom cellphone ban, bill now moves to Senate

An effort to implement a statewide cellphone ban in Michigan K-12 public schools has cleared the House and will now go to the Senate.

State Rep. Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills, led the efforts for House Bill 4141,

"Every parent knows that phones are addictive devices. We've got to give kids their childhood back," Tisdel said

State Rep. Mark Tisdel, R-Rochester Hills, campaigns to other Michigan lawmakers on behalf of a bill that intends to ban cellphone use during K-12 class time. Office of State Rep. Mark Tisdel

Under the bill, all K-12 public school students would be prohibited from using smartphones during classroom hours. They could use their devices in between classes and during lunch. There are exceptions for medical reasons and for emergencies; a flip-style phone that cannot access the internet will be allowed.

The bill failed when it came up for a vote in July. But in what Tisdel's office described as a rare move among state lawmakers to reconsider a proposal, the effort got another chance at a vote.

The votes on Wednesday were 99 in favor, 10 against, with one representative not voting.

Tisdel said he hopes for a quick vote in favor among the Senate.

Florida was the first state in 2023 to pass a law regarding the use of cellphones in schools. By May 2025, nearly half of all states had enacted such laws, with others considering the option.

In the meantime, some Michigan school districts have taken steps to invoke local rules about cellphone use.

For example, Ann Arbor Public Schools looked into the issue last fall after a group of parents encouraged setting up a district-wide policy. Lake Orion Community Schools also invoked a cellphone-free policy that is now in effect.

Note: The above video originally aired on Sept. 17, 2024.