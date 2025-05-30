Lake Orion Community Schools implementing cellphone-free policy

There will be a big change coming to the Lake Orion Community Schools next fall. It was announced on May 23 that the school district is implementing a new cellphone-free policy.

"I've been in a classroom for 35 years, and phones do not belong in the classrooms," said parent and teacher Maureen Shaughnessy. "Children belong in the classroom interacting with one another, being creative; it's a big distraction, and it's also dangerous."

Shaughnessy has four kids who have gone through the Lake Orion Community Schools, and she was a teacher for many years. When she found out that Lake Orion would be implementing a cellphone-free policy, Shaughnessy said she was very glad with the decision.

"I'm happy and grateful that our educators are being supported and our students are being supported," said Shaughnessy.

Shaughnessy's opinion on phones in schools has been echoing throughout Lake Orion for some time now. Drew Towlerton, the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Lake Orion Schools, says the district is implementing this policy in large part because of the feedback they've been receiving.

"We spent the last six to eight months speaking with everyone. Students, staff members, families, really getting input about what is the policy that they would like and how we'd really like to address using cellphones and screens in our schools," Towlerton said.

The district says its goal with the new policy is to minimize distractions in the classroom, encourage face-to-face interactions, and enhance overall student engagement in learning.

Currently, there are two separate bills under consideration in the Michigan Legislature about limiting cellphone usage in schools statewide.