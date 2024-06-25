Michigan man, 59, charged in several Oakland County home invasions, police say

Testimony resumes in Woll murder trial, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy gets $35M and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 59-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to several Oakland County home invasions, police said.

David Alan Hudson was arrested on June 21, right after allegedly breaking into a house on Drake Road in Farmington.

David Alan Hudson Waterford Township Police Department

Officials from the Waterford Police Special Operations Unit, along with officers from White Lake, Farmington, Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield assisted in the arrest.

When Hudson was arrested, officers recovered items taken from the home, along with two handguns, burglary tools and crack cocaine.

A search warrant was executed at the 59-year-old's home, and officers found items that were stolen from home invasions that recently happened in Waterford, Troy, Farmington, Milford, Keego Harbor and other places in the Detroit area.

Authorities recovered items connected to several recent home invasions after they arrested David Alan Hudson and executed a search warrant at his home. Waterford Township Police Department

Hudson was charged with second-degree home invasion, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of ammunition, three counts of felony firearm and possession of cocaine.

Detectives say they will continue to investigate and work to connect recovered items to open home invasion cases.