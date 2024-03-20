Michigan conducts statewide tornado drill Wednesday afternoon

(CBS DETROIT) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan. A great way to prepare in case of severe weather is by paying attention and taking action when you hear warning sirens.

On Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, at 1 p.m. tornado sirens were tested as a part of a statewide tornado drill. You could also see and/or hear the Emergency Alert System (EAS) test on television or radio. We are not expecting severe weather on Wednesday, so the tests should remain scheduled on Wednesday.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

This week, especially Wednesday is a great time to get you and your family prepared for severe weather. During the tornado drill, try seeking shelter as if it were an actual event. The best place to find shelter in your home is in the basement. If your home does not have a basement, locate the smallest, most interior room of your home. Put as many walls between you and the outside. Stay away from doors, windows, and areas with high ceilings. Covering yourself with blankets can also add to safety measures and protect you and your loved ones from shattered glass or small debris.

The basement is the best place to go to stay safe during a tornado. If your house doesn't have a basement a small, interior room will be the safest. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

In the event of severe weather, you can always get the latest information from your NEXT Weather team. Find our forecasts on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, and streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, and PlutoTV.