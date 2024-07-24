Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs $82.5 billion state budget. Here's what is included

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the $82.5 billion state budget on Wednesday.

The budget, which lawmakers passed last month, includes $150 million to reopen the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Southwest Michigan, $247.6 million for state and local roads, highways and bridges, and $161.5 million to create new certified community behavioral health clinics across the state.

Other parts of the budget include $65 million to support a 15% rate increase for childcare and bonuses for childcare workers and $15 million for capital improvements and infrastructure projects at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

"Today's balanced budget prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, and Michigan workers without raising taxes by a dime," Whitmer said in a news release. "Together, we will hire, train, and retain more first responders, keep fixing the damn roads, compete to bring manufacturing plants back home, put workers on paths to better-paying jobs, and build a heck of a lot more housing. Let's keep getting things done that make a real difference in people's lives and ensuring everyone can 'make it' in Michigan."

The budget also includes the $23.4 billion education budget, which Whitmer signed on Tuesday. That budget includes funding to support high school graduates attending community college. However, lawmakers and education groups criticized the state for reducing funding for student mental health.

Lawmakers scrambled to approve the state budget after a 19-hour session. The budget will go into effect on Oct. 1.t.

Visit the state's website for a full list of the budget.