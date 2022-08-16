Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes suspending sales tax on school supplies

(CBS DETROIT) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing to suspend the Michigan sales tax on school supplies as part of the MI Back to School Plan.

According to a report from Deloitte, parents and families expect to spend up to $661 per child on school supplies this year -- an increase from $612 last year.

"As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket," Whitmer said in a statement.

"That's why I'm putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive.

"Last month, I signed a bipartisan education budget—my fourth—which made the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history. We should build on this progress as we get ready for the next school year by enacting the MI Back to School Plan."

Officials say 19 other states are suspending their sales tax on items including clothing, backpacks and computers.

Last month, Whitmer signed the education budget, making it the highest state per-student investment in Michigan. The budget is divided into six categories: students, mental health, learning supports, student safety, school infrastructure and teacher recruitment.