How to watch: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver her final State of the State address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her final State of the State address as Michigan's governor on Wednesday night.

The address will be presented at 7 p.m. in the Michigan House Chambers, before a joint session of the Michigan House and Senate.

How to watch Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State

What: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her final State of the State address.

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The State of the State address is not just a formality. Under Michigan law, this presentation starts the process for creating the annual state budget that takes effect on Oct. 1. Details that were released ahead of time about Whitmer's budget proposal include $90 million in tax breaks aimed at senior homeowners.

State officials say her presentation will include her plans for creating jobs, lowering costs and continuing investments into Michigan.

Whitmer has not announced her plans after leaving office, but she has reached term limits for this role. Her running mate for the past two terms, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, is currently running for Michigan Secretary of State.

Several candidates have declared for the governor's race in the 2026 election cycle.