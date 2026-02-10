Whitmer proposes 10% property tax cut for senior homeowners in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is in her last year in office, is proposing a state budget that includes $90 million in tax breaks aimed at senior homeowners.

Whitmer will deliver her final State of the State address Feb. 25 in Lansing.

The Democratic governor has not announced her plans after leaving office, but she is unable to run again in this role because of term limit rules. Several candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties, along with an independent candidate, have stated their intentions to seek the seat in this year's election cycle.

Michigan's state budgets are set on an annual basis, taking effect Oct. 1, according to the Senate Fiscal Agency. Preparations start with the Governor's State of the State address and the governor's budget proposals.

Discussions then move to the legislature, which negotiates the details, votes on appropriation bills and sends the final versions to the governor's office for signature.

And a key part of Whitmer's upcoming proposals is addressed to senior citizens.

"Michigan seniors who worked hard, played by the rules, and live on fixed incomes deserve stability. As costs on the basics go up because of national economic uncertainty, we should work together to provide real relief to our seniors. In my budget this year, I'm proposing property tax relief for our seniors to save them hundreds of dollars a year, putting money back in their pockets they can use for groceries, gas, or gifts for the grandkids," Whitmer said.

Whitmer's office says her plan recommends tax relief for senior homeowners, with a refund of about 10% of their annual property taxes. This would save the average person in that demographic about $345 a year. Her office noted that as property values have gone up, so have the property taxes that homeowners need to pay, even if a mortgage is paid off.

Statewide, this idea adds up to $90 million in tax cuts, which the governor's office said would be the largest property tax break in over a decade.

She also mentioned existing efforts to save seniors money, including ending state taxes on Social Security and continuing a retirement pension tax cut.