Michigan Gov. Whitmer lays out student literacy plan, says it will be her top priority

Literacy is on the decline in Michigan, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she wants to stop it in its tracks.

The governor shared during this year's Michigan Literacy Summit that one in three students in Michigan tests below average.

Michigan used to rank higher, but nowit is 44th in the nation when it comes to reading at grade level. Whitmer says it's due to multiple things, from decades of disinvestment in education to the pandemic.

"Literacy is directly correlated to higher incomes, greater productivity more innovation," Whitmer said at the summit.

For the rest of her term as governor, Whitmer says literacy will be her top priority.

"A literate population is more civically engaged, more empowered, more equal," said Whitmer.

In a room filled with educators from across Michigan, the governor didn't place blame for the problem, but encouragement and next steps to improve literacy, such as proper resources and training.

"They're taught by skilled, qualified educators who are getting more and more of every year with scholarships, retention and recruitment programs," said Whitmer.

Educators say support, such as funding, has helped them be better educators to their students. Teachers say helping them pay for expensive training has allowed them to reach their students in a new way.

"All of these things accelerated my knowledge and just gave me hope for Michigan's direction," said educator David Pelc

However, Whitmer recognized it's not just the knowledge they are teaching, it's the ability to connect with the young minds, especially in a world that is ever changing.

"They are growing up against rapidly changing technology, rising mental health challenges, increasing political division, they see violence playing out, and its a uncertain economic environment," said Whitmer.

From the state Capital, the governor emphasized the bills she has passed that help lead to improving literacy, such as free pre-K and school lunches.

Whitmer says she plans to offer advice to future budgets and leaders to continue to improve literacy in Michigan.