Michigan gas prices jump 7 cents after Thanksgiving weekend, AAA says

(CBS DETROIT) — AAA reported Monday that gas prices in Michigan have jumped 7 cents since after the Thanksgiving weekend.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.08 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 11 cents less than this time last month and 4 cents cheaper than this time a year ago, according to AAA.

In Metro Detroit, gas prices have decreased slightly. Motorists are filling up for an average of $3.05 per gallon, about a penny less than last week and 12 cents less than this time last year.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $46, which is $12 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

"With a record-breaking number of travelers on the roadways for Thanksgiving, motorists in Michigan are now seeing higher prices at the pump," said Howard Hughey, Public Affairs Director for AAA. "If demands drops after the holiday, gas prices could possibly follow suit."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.15), Lansing ($3.15) and Ann Arbor ($3.15), while the least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($3.02), Detroit ($3.05) and Marquette ($3.07).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.